'Around 90%' of misconduct cases against UK troops in Afghanistan to be dropped

Around 90% of misconduct cases involving British troops who served in Afghanistan are being dropped, the Defence Secretary has announced.

Some 675 allegations of abuse were being looked at under Operation Northmoor, led by the Royal Military Police.

Many of the cases came from law firm Leigh Day, which was also behind a number of allegations being investigated by the discredited probe into Iraq war veterans.

The RMP launched its probe after a wave of civilians claiming to have been detained by British Forces during Operation Herrick in Afghanistan reported being abused.

Sir Michael Fallon said nine in ten of the cases would be discontinued and insisted the Government is planning to swiftly introduce other measures to stop the legal system being exploited.

The Cabinet minister said the Government was committed to protecting troops from persistent human rights claims that undermine their ability to do their job.