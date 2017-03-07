Search

10 major issues still facing women in 2017

A policeman leads an arrested National Woman's Party protester away from a woman's suffrage bonfire demonstration at the White House in 1918

A policeman leads an arrested National Woman's Party protester away from a woman's suffrage bonfire demonstration at the White House in 1918

0
Have your say

It's International Women's Day so here are just 10 of the biggest issues still facing women, and girls, in today's world.

More information on each issue can be found on each charity website.