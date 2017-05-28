No Bank Holiday trains from Preston to Carlisle

There will be no trains running from Preston to Carlisle tomorrow, Network Rail has announced.

A bus replacement service will be running between Preston, Lancaster, Carlisle, Penrith and Oxenholme.

Preston train station

The closure comes after a freight train damaged one kilometre of overhead line equipment yesterday near Shap in Cumbria.

This section of the railway is already closed for the weekend and passengers at Preston station today have reported long queues for buses and a lack of information.

Passenger Tom Taylor said: “It’s an absolute mess at Preston station, shambles.”

The line was due to open on Monday, however it will now open on Tuesday at 5am.

Network Rail has apologised for the inconvenience and urged passengers to allow extra time for their journey.

More details can be found at www.nationalrail.co.uk