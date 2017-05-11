Ninja Warrior UK is looking for Lancashire contestants

One of television’s toughest tests is looking for Lancashire competitors.

ITV’s Ninja Warrior UK is back for fourth season and says it has a shortage of contestants from the Red Rose county.

The show claims to offer the toughest super-sized obstacle course on TV and says it will be holding auditions next month.

No contestant has ever conquered the course and the show will be filmed in Manchester Central exhibition centre.

The format has been a smash hit in USA, Sweden, Malaysia and Japan and the UK Version, hosted by Ben Shephard, Rochelle Humes and Chris Kamara has been on ITV since 2015.

A spokesman for the entertainment series, said: “ This is the ultimate test of strength, speed and courage and viewers will watch as contestants are pushed to their limits trying to complete TV’s toughest challenge.

“Contestants from all walks of life ranging from ‘Have a Go Heroes’ to ‘Superhuman Athletes’ are invited to take on the challenges of the course.

“Viewers will be entertained by both those who can superbly execute the course to those who spectacularly fail, crashing out of the course into the water below.

“Each part is laden with jaw-dropping challenges, heart-stopping excitement and adrenaline-fuelled action as the contestants attempt to complete three punishing and potentially hilarious stages.”

The deadline for applications 11.59pm on Friday, June 2 and to apply click here