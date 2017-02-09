New website showcases the best of the county’s history

A new website of historic local photos and postcards is to be launched this month.

The Red Rose Collections archive will allow users to search people, places and events – and appropriately for a site about loving Lancashire, it launches on Valentines Day.

Drawn by Light The Valley of the Shadow of Death, 1855, Roger Fenton

The Lancashire County Council run website will replace the current Lancashire Lantern website.

This new website design aims to make the site even more user friendly, with improved functionality.

More than 30,000 photographs taken from library collections across the county will be available to view online when the website goes live. More images will be uploaded to the website over the coming months.

Photographs already on the site range from the earliest pictures of war ever taken, to a celebration of the most recent Preston Guild in 2012.

County Councillor Marcus Johnstone, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, planning and cultural services, said: “As the red rose is the symbol of Lancashire, we thought that it would be appropriate to launch the website on Valentine’s Day.

“I’m grateful to both libraries staff and volunteers who have been digitising our old Lancashire photographs over the last 10 years.

“We now have a superb collection, with more to follow.

“The website already includes a photograph of the Crimean War taken in 1855 by Lancashire born photographer, Roger Fenton. This is thought to be the earliest photograph of war ever taken.

“The site really is fascinating. It also includes information such as the details of over 45,000 people listed in the 27 surviving Preston Guild Rolls from 1397 to 1992, the Lancashire Police index of police officers who served in Lancashire from 1840 onwards, and an index of local newspapers archives held in libraries around Lancashire.”

You can access Red Rose Collections at www.redrosecollections.lancashire.gov.uk.