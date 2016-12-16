New homes will be on Santa’s radar children

The house builder behind a brand new homes development in Clitheroe is taking unprecedented action to ensure its homes are on Santa’s radar this Christmas.

Barratt Homes, which is currently building new homes at its Ribble Meadows development, has been liaising with the team at the North American Aerospace Defence Command to get its newest North West sites on to “Santa-nav” in time for Christmas.

As an extra precaution, the house builder is also offering complimentary “Santa Stop Here” signs for householders to display outside their homes this Christmas Eve. And Barratt Manchester is encouraging families to collect the signs from its on-site sales office.

Barratt Manchester sales director, Michaela Lancaster, said: “Having met many of the children who have moved to Ribble Meadows, we know for a fact they will be on Santa’s ‘nice’ list. We would like to reassure children and their parents that rigorous steps have been taken to notify Father Christmas about their new address.”

NORADs dedicated online Santa Tracker has estimated that St Nicholas will travel an estimated 510 million km on Christmas Eve, flying at around 10 million km per hour in order to make the 233 million stops on his list.

Ms Lancaster added: “Santa has a packed schedule on December 24th and Ribble Meadows is a brand-new community, so we’re pulling out all the stops to make sure NORAD has fully briefed Mr Claus on the updated route. The development has really taken shape since he last flew over, with lots of new families living here, so Santa and his reindeer will have lots to

see.”