Mum-of-three Michelle killed in Manchester blast

A Ribble Valley mother has been confirmed as among those killed in the Manchester Arena bomb blasts.

Mother-of-three Michelle Kiss was taken away in the “most traumatic way imaginable”, her family said as they vowed to “draw from the courage and strength she showed in her life”.

Mrs Kiss, from Whalley, was among the 22 people killed on Monday when a suicide bomber detonated a homemade device that tore through the foyer of Manchester Arena as people left following a pop concert.

In a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police, her family said: “Michelle Kiss was a loving wife to Tony, mother to Dylan, Elliot and Millie, as well as daughter to Mick and Christine and sister to Nichola.

“She tragically died during the horrible event that occurred on Monday night.

“Family was her life and we are all obviously devastated by her loss.

“She has been taken away from us, and all that love her, in the most traumatic way imaginable.

“We hope to draw from the courage and strength she showed in her life to get through this extremely difficult time.”