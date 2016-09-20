MP asks minister to intervene to stop Lancashire library closures

Wyre and Preston North MP Ben Wallace has asked Culture Minister Karen Bradley to investigate Lancashire County Council’s decision to close numerous libraries including Fulwood library.
He said: “I am trying as hard as I can to persuade the Minister to make the County Council stop their plans. I have been contacted by a number of concerned residents in relation to the Council’s decision to close library services across Wyre and Preston, including Thornton and Fulwood libraries.
“Like residents I feel very angry about the County Council’s actions. I have written to the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, urging the Minister to investigate the County Council’s position as the statutory provider of library services.”
