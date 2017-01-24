More than 100 residents treated to fabulous Chipping party

Around 100 guests were welcomed to the Chipping Welfare Committee Christmas Party.

Held in the village hall, the CHAOS committee also provided teas for 18 people unable to attend due to illness or incapacity.

As usual, the party kicked off with a meal of roast meat, potatoes and salad, then trifle, cakes, fruit pies and hot drinks.

The entertainment got off to a good start with songs and sketches from Chipping Beavers, Cubs and Scouts - a very enthusiastic and entertaining performance which was well received. “Best ever” was heard from some guests.

Everyone was then treated to three pieces performed by the Chipping Quartet, Laura Hunt on flute and recorder, Joanna Whiteside on clarinet and recorder, Lorraine Rawson on oboe and Alex Hunt on cello. A spokesperson said performance surprised many, as no-one had realised there were such talented musicians living in Chipping!

The final entertainment slot was the ever popular Slaidburn Silver Band, expertly led by John Cowking BEM. The band is always entertaining and put on an excellent performance.

During the interval, chairman Martin Butters welcomed all and thanked committee members and volunteer helpers who had worked hard to prepare the party. He said CHAOS events during the year had included outings to Boundary Mill, Llandudno, Liverpool, Burnley Mechanics plus the monthly “big-shop” bus and he thanked charities and businesses for financial support - Brabin’s Trust, Edward Helme charity, Chipping Steam Fair and Chipping Flower Show. Without such support and fund-raising bingo, coffee mornings and car boot sales, the outings and party could not take place. Thanks also went to Bretherton’s Goldline Tours for providing the monthly shopping coach free of charge, Cobbled Corner for potatoes, Bob Robinson for cooked meat, Sue at Chipping Farm Shop for lettuce and tomatoes and Townson’s Dairies for milk and cream.

The party concluded with more rousing music from the band and future events include the bingo on February 18 and coffee morning on April 8, in the village hall, all raffle prizes, sponsorship or donations welcome - please contact the Butters on 01995 61586.