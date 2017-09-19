More finalist nominations ahead for theatre company with strong Ribchester connections

Lancashire’s awards season is underway and Ribcaged Productions, the Ribble Valley’s professional theatre company with strong Ribchester connections, are once again in the spotlight.

Having recently attended Lancashire’s Be Inspired Business awards at Blackpool Tower Ballroom, as finalists for ‘Third Sector Business of the Year’, Ribcaged are now finalists for a host of other awards.

“The BIBA’s ceremony was an incredible and amazing experience,” said Ribcaged Artistic Director Owen Phillips. “To be recognised in the same category as some inspiring competition including Burnley Football Club, Lancashire Wildlife Trust and Community Business Partners was an honour.

“Although sadly we didn’t win this year, we were delighted to be recognised in the category for all the work we do in the community in the arts.”

Ribcaged are finalists at this year’s Ribble Valley Business Awards in the community, creative, innovation and micro sections and Owen is a finalist for Lancashire Business View’s Sub36 Awards’ Young Lancastrian of the Year and Innovator of the Year.

“This year has been incredible for Ribcaged, having won the Ribble Valley Tourism Association ‘Event of the Year’ and North West Enterprise ‘Production Company of the Year’ awards. We are truly thankful to the local community who keep supporting us,” added Owen.