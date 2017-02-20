Modern twist to dance

A series of dance works by international choreographers will take place next week.

The Northern School of Contemporary Dance’s (NSCD) postgraduate dance company VERVE will perform four pieces at Lancaster University’s Nuffield Theatre on Tuesday, February 28.

With a company of 11 dancers trained at some of the world’s most prestigious dance schools, the line-up includes NSCD Alumnus Carlos Pons Guerra’s wild Rita.

Set in a nunnery and featuring a soundtrack of Cuban percussion and Mexican Rancheras, the work explores what happens when we suppress the desires of youth. Leila McMillan’s work Continuum looks at how we find strength in each other, and ourselves, to continually destroy and rebuild.

A hypnotic choreographic task begs audiences to ask can movement and the body generate power and knowledge?

Completing the programme, James Cousins’ A Fable of Our Time considers current political climates in the world that create and maintain stark divisions in society.

This is the company’s first tour under new artistic director Matthew Robinson.

He said: “We are excited to be sharing the work of these four internationally renowned choreographers with audiences.

“The dancers have worked with passion and determination with the choreographers to produce a performance that will surprise and enthral, showcasing their versatility and power.”

To book tickets, which are priced between £9 and £15, call the Lancaster Arts box office on 01524 594151.