Medical centre aims to provide for the future of Longridge patients

Plans to extend a Longridge medical centre, which would ensure a better service for patients for years to come, have been lodged with Ribble Valley Council.

But the proposals to extend the Berry Lane Medical Centre on Barclay Road, off Berry Lane would also involve relocating one of the town’s main play areas, on the Kestor Lane recreation ground.

The plans, submitted by the medical centre’s Dr Stephen Griffin and partners, says they are for “the change of use of the existing Ribble Valley Council owned play area to form part of a single-storey, part two-storey extension to the rear of the existing medical centre”.

The centre sits in approximately 0.3 acres of land, but to enable the expansion proposals to go-ahead, they say a further 0.09 acres need to be acquired from recreation ground owners, Ribble Valley Council.

If the plans are passed, the children’s play would then be reconfigured in conjunction with the council.

The doctors wish to create 10 additional consulting rooms, one treatment room, a sluice room, associated storage areas and a secondary patient waiting area on the ground floor.

On the first floor, more space would be available for staff offices, a conference room, multi-use space, stores and staff toilets.

The proposed extension would also improve internal circulation and formalise 12 staff car parking spaces externally.

Located and designed to sit harmoniously within the local context, utilising similar materials and scale of construction to the existing medical centre, the doctors say: “The proposed works are intended to allow the medical centre to expand in line with the needs of the surrounding community through the enhancement of their existing facilities.

“This will in turn ensure that Berry Lane Medical Centre continues to provide an excellent service to the local community for years to come.”

The centre was built in the 1990s then extended in 2005/06 to create a small single storey rear extension for more consulting rooms.