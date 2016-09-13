Ribble Valley Mayor Coun. Joyce Holgate MBE was the VIP guest called on to cut the ribbon at the opening of two new showhomes at a housing development in Whalley.

The Mayor performed the honours at the Abbeyfields development which is being built by Bellway Homes.

Passionate about affordable housing, and a great believer in local people being able to afford to stay in the Ribble Valley area and take their first steps on the property ladder, Joyce was particularly interested in the 21 affordable units at Abbeyfields, of which 15 are available to buy for 75% of the market value.

Joyce said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my visit to Abbeyfields. It was really lovely to meet a couple who had recently bought one of the first properties at the development; they were downsizing yet wanted to live in a village close to the shops and with good transport links, which Abbeyfields caters for.

“The affordable homes at Abbeyfields are aimed at young people who want to stay in the village, living close to their families.”

Louise Chamberlain, Sales Director at Bellway Homes, comments: “Joyce is one of the Ribble Valley Borough Council’s longest-serving councillors and we were honoured to welcome her to Abbeyfields.