Manchester’s Victoria station set to reopen

Manchester’s Victoria station will reopen from tomorrow, it has been announced.

The station has been closed ever since the terror attack at the adjacent Manchester Arena, with travel around Lancashire ad Manchester seriously disrupted.

Now Northern Rail has announced that rail and tram services to and from Manchester Victoria station will resume normal operation on Tuesday.

Liam Sumpter, regional director at Northern, said: “From Tuesday Northern and all other train operators that use Manchester Victoria Station will be operating a full timetable of services.

“It has been an exceptionally difficult week for the whole of Manchester and our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this terrible attack. However, our city is incredibly resilient and everyone has stood side-by-side in an unbelievable way.

“Our team at Victoria are ready to welcome people back to the station and on behalf of Northern, I would like to thank our customers for their understanding over the past seven days.”