Man soils himself in front of magistrates

Wigan court hearings had to be temporarily relocated after a defendant soiled himself in the dock.

The unfortunate incident occurred at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday).

Magistrates heard that the man was not feeling well when he first entered the court on a dangerous driving charge.

As the hearing was nearing an end, a security guard noticing the incident tried to alert the clerk of the court.

But the case continued with the guard standing by the man, now hunched forward in his seat.

As the judges retired following their verdict, an usher returned to announce that proceedings would be relocated to another courtroom so that the dock could be cleaned.