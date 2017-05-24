Man arrested in Wigan in connection with Manchester terror attack

This is the terrifying moment a man is wrestled to the ground by armed police in Wigan in connection with the Manchester Arena bomb attack.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was tackled and arrested after an afternoon of terror in the town centre.

Local residents say a suspicious package was found outside a hair salon in Upper Dicconson Street.

Armed officers cordoned off an area in the town centre encompassing Eccleston Street, Dicconson Street, Upper Dicconson Street and Acton Terrace.

GMP issued the following statement: “We have made an arrest in Wigan this afternoon in connection with the investigation into the horrific incident at Manchester Arena. When arrested the man was carrying a package which we are currently assessing. A police cordon remains in place while this is carried out.

Wigan Council warned people to avoid the area because of an “ongoing police incident”.

Police swoop on a man near to Wigan town centre. Video courtesy of Shann Corbett

The bomb squad were called and after initial examinations a package was removed from the scene for further investigation.

Police incident on Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan