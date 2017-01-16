Man arrested after 12-hour stand-off with police

Police have arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a flat - more than 12 hours after they were called.

A spokesman confirmed a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage shortly after 10.30am today.

Police officers and negotiators were called to Logwood Place in Newtown at 9.55pm on Sunday to a report of concerns for the welfare of a man.

They were told a man had damaged a flat and was throwing items from a window to the street below.

A cordon was put in place and police negotiators were sent to the block of flats.

Six police cars and an ambulance remained on Logwood Place and Scot Lane as the incident continued this morning.

Police at the scene

A smashed window could be seen on the second floor of the three-storey building and passers-by gathered to see what was happening.

Robin Park Road was closed to traffic, causing problems for commuters during this morning’s rush hour, along with Logwood Place. The roads have since reopened.

One local resident, who didn’t wish to be named, said: “I’ve never seen so many police cars. I don’t know what’s going on but there’s been activity all night. I hope everyone’s okay - it’s usually pretty quiet around here.”

Another said: “We went out last night and when we came home all the police cars were here. We wondered what was going on because you don’t usually see so many.

Robin Park Road has been closed

“There must have been about six police cars and an ambulance. It’s been going on all night.”