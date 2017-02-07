Lurking assailant mugs 75-year-old woman

Police are appealing for information after an elderly woman was robbed as she walked down an alley.

At around 10am on Sunday (Feb 5), the woman, 75, was walking through the alleyway on Lower Longshoot in Wigan when she was approached from behind by a man who grabbed her bag.

This was a terrifying ordeal for the woman, who was innocently making her way home from the shop on a Sunday morning completely unaware that the offender was lurking in the alleyway DI Matt Bailey-Smith

He violently wrenched the bag from her grasp before fleeing the scene, at which point a witness attempted to give chase.

The offender discarded her bag as he ran away, having already stolen the purse from within.

He is described as a white man in his late 20s to early 30s of skinny build and approximately 5ft 7in tall. He was wearing a black beanie hat, black shell pants and a black jacket with a grey top underneath.

Detective Inspector Matt Bailey-Smith of GMP’s Wigan borough said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the woman, who was innocently making her way home from the shop on a Sunday morning completely unaware that the offender was lurking in the alleyway.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen a man who fits the description of the offender acting suspicious to please come forward and assist our enquiries.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 756 of 05/02/17, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.