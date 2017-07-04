Lots of fun making dens at a Goosnargh primary school

Building dens for less fortunate children is a day pupils at Goosnargh St Francis’ Catholic Primary School will remember forever, said headteacher Sarah Deakin.

In fact, Miss Deakin said the youngsters described the event, in aid of Save the Children, as “awesome”.

Children brought cardboard, wood, rope, fabric and plastic sheeting, etc into school, as well as £1 donations and discovered they had to put all kinds of skills to test, including maths and geography!

Key Stage 2 explored natural disasters and the challenge for the whole school was to creatively engineer standing structures. Everyone also

ate lunch together outside and teachers too, spent time engrossed with the children.

“Days like these do not plan themselves and I thank all staff for the hours of planning and effort that has gone into this special day,” she said, adding the children also learnt how their efforts would help save children globally.