Longridge St Cecilia's governor celebrates as he is awarded a GCSE

The board of governors at St Cecilia’s RC High School in Longridge had an extra reason to rejoice following the GCSE results, as one of its members had also gained a pass.

Pupils Laura Priestly, Niamh Rich, Sorcha O'Grady, Caitlin Tierney and Niamh Tierney

Bernard Seed, who retired from his post at Lancashire County Council a few years ago, has gained a GCSE in religious studies.

After being embarrassed at failing it when he was 16, he plucked up the courage retake it.

He said: “It was a personal challenge for me and a strange experience to sit the exam with the rest of the pupils.”

Headteacher Ivan Catlow said: “I would like to congratulate all pupils on the excellent results with many outstanding individual results across all subjects. I am especially pleased with results in English and maths, especially at a time of uncertainly in these subjects.

“The majority of students leave us with passes in both these subjects and go on to their chosen destination.

“This year’s results are a real testament to the hard work put in by all staff and I am immensely proud of the school’s achievements. These results finish off a year that saw St Cecilia’s awarded Preston Secondary Sports School of the Year and also judged as Outstanding in our most recent inspection.”

Chair of Governors at St Cecilia’s Mick Flynn said: “It is difficult to get a complete picture of the results with maths and English being graded on a 1-9 scale. However, at this stage, we think this year’s results are some of the best that school has seen.”