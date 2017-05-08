Longridge’s new vicar is officially installed

The bells rang out from St Lawrence’s Church when after an interregnum of 11 months, Longridge was able to celebrate the institution and induction of a new parish vicar.

For the Rev Mike Barton, who served his Curacy at Holy Trinity Claygate, Surrey and his wife Carolyn, it’s a case of ‘coming home’; Mike originating from Warrington and Carolyn from Rossendale and those northern accents can still be detected. The welcome couldn’t have been better with a packed church. Even the sun shone, encouraging many in the congregation to walk up to St Paul’s to enjoy refreshments after the service. With daughters Hannah and Isabel, the family now look forward to settling in.

Pictured from l-r: Lisa Monks, Churchwarden, Rev Shaun Baldwin, Area Dean, Rev Mike Barton, Vicar of Longridge, Bishop of Blackburn, the Rt Rev Julian Henderson, Archdeacon of Blackburn, the Ven Mark Ireland and Wendy Smyth, Churchwarden.