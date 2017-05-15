Longridge’s new mayor pledges to do his best

Coun Stuart Tyrer became Longridge’s new mayor last week.

The chains of office were handed over by retiring mayor, Coun Swarbrick who said it was a great pleasure to do this for Coun Tyrer, who had deputised for him during his mayoral year.

Unfortunately, due to health reasons, Coun Tyrer’s wife will not be able to undertake the role of mayoress, so Coun Tyrer’s daughter, Mrs Clare Robinson will step into the role.

Coun Tyrer, who moved from Liverpool to Longridge in 1978 and is married with two grown up children and has two grandchildren, pledged to do his best for the town council and the community of Longridge during his year of office.

The former police officer of 30 years retired in 1998, moving to work for the Benefits Agency before finally retiring in 2008.

Coun Tyrer was a member of Longridge Lions from 1980 until the club closed down in 2013.

During his period of membership of The Lions he served as president on a number of occasions and was a member of the district management team for some 15 years, four years of which he held office on the National Team.

Stuart joined Longridge Town Council in 2010 and represents the Alston ward.

Deputy mayor will be Coun Paul Byrne who previously served as mayor from 2011-12.

Coun Byrne Paul was born in Longridge and is married to Ann. They have been married for 47 years and have two children, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Paul has served Longridge on a voluntary basis as a special constable for 13 years, as a Longridge town councillor for 12 years and a first responder for seven years.