Longridge’s generosity praised by organisers of the annual, charity 20 mile, 20 pub walk

The generosity of Longridge has been praised by organisers of one of the town’s biggest fund raisers of the year, the Longridge Unaffiliated Mountaineering and Peregrination Society’s 20 mile, 20 pub walk.

For 420 walkers raised £10,018 which has been split between Miles for Mitchie for Cancer Research UK and Arthritis Research UK, with a cheque presentation held recently at The Alston Arms.

“Well done and a big thank you from the LUMPS,” said chairman, Ian Thompson. “The team would sincerely like to thank all the walkers and helpers who made this popular annual event such a success. The generosity of people and public houses is inspiring.

“This takes the grand total raised by this annual event to £151,649; something LUMPS and community as a whole can be extremely proud of.”

Ian said the walk had been another “resounding success” which saw participants boarding double decker buses to the Cabus, walking back to Lognridge via Garstang, Bilsborrow, Inglewhite, Goosnargh, Whittingham and Grimsargh for a welcome sit down with food and music, adding: “It makes it all worthwhile when you see everyone enjoying themselves and dancing, blisters and all! We have already set the date for the 25th walk and are looking at options for the route with the support of some young blood.”