Longridge pub crawl was a fun day

Despite no pram race, a number of pub crawlers still got into the Boxing Day spirit and donned all kinds of costumes.

Longridge and district produced a group of ‘Hippy Girls’, ‘Crusaders and the Holy Grail’, a group of butchers with their pig and dog, ‘Monsters, Inc’, ‘Honey G’ and a ‘Mad Hatter’s Tea party’, to mention a few.

Landlady of the Towneley Arms, Charlotte Horabin said it had been good to see groups of people dressing up and getting into the spirit of the day.

Despite there being no initial rush of people around mid-day, as was normally the case for Boxing Day when the race went ahead, Charlotte said it had got busier as the day progressed.

Charlotte is now hoping people will come forward and help to resurrect the annual pram race (see separate story on page 3).

She said: “I would like to appeal for people to help and try and get it back on track and form a new committee.”