Longridge High School ‘must do better’

Longridge High School ‘requires improvement‘ is the verdict of Ofsted inspectors in their report after their September visit.

The three sections under this category were the school’s overall effectiveness, its quality of teaching, learning and assessment and its outcomes for pupils.

However, its effectiveness of leadership and management was ‘good’ as was that of pupils personal development, behaviour and welfare.

Lead inspector Nell Banfield said improvements should see teachers challenging pupils’ different learning abilities and plan questions to deepen their understanding.

She said: “Teachers and middle leaders should use the assessment system consistently well to inform pupils’ future learning, and improve attendance, especially in Year 11.”

In a joint statement, headteacher Jane Green and chair of governors Jane Beckford said: “As a school we are very happy with the positive language and tone of the report.

“The Ofsted team were very supportive of the ‘positive improvements that leaders and governors have made’ since the previous inspection and gave leadership and management across the school a ‘Good’ rating, which reinforces the direction the school is heading in.

“The school retained its ‘Good’ rating for personal development, behaviour and welfare.

“It is a testament to staff that pupils feel ‘one of the best things about the school was the relationships that they have with staff who support them successfully.’ In the pupil survey, 100% of pupils said they felt safe in school.

“This report, and the interim monitoring report, recognised that actions taken by leaders since the previous inspection are improving the progress of pupils.

“Current progress across the school is good, but historical outcomes keep this section in ‘Requires Improvement’.

“As a school, we see this report as an important step in the right direction. It endorses the work the school is doing to improve and there will be continued and sustained improving outcomes for all pupils.

“We have the highest number of pupils on roll in the school’s history, and we are committed to ensuring the best outcomes for all of them in all areas of school life.”

The Ofsted report added that improvements leaders and governors had made have increased pupil progress in some year groups but not across all. Strengths were that leaders, governors and staff were increasingly ambitious for every pupil. The school was now improving. Steps taken since the last inspection were increasing the progress of pupils, especially those in key stage 3.

Governors had used training and external support well to ensure that they challenge senior leaders, who had used the pupil premium funding effectively to improve the progress made by disadvantaged pupils.