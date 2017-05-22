Longridge gym opens new doors for Adam

If at first you don’t succeed try, try again. Adam Grayston would say he’s tried it all and after two years grafting between a total of 11 jobs, he finally landed his feet firmly on the gym floor and has now opened his own studio.

Working from his premises in Berry Lane, Longridge, Adam is now helping other people to turn their lives round with his own brand of fitness training, nutritional programme and specialist martial arts classes.

Adam Grayston from Longridge has opened his own gym studio after goign back to college full time at 23 to retrain in health and fitness

He says: “I was at a point where I had no job, no money and no car but I knew I wanted to turn it around.”

Living back at home, he decided to go back to college full time.

“I was taking a chance but I hoped if I put in the work it would pay off.”

As it turns out, his dream career had been right under his nose all along.

“I took to the personal training course like a duck to water, I knew I’d made the right decision.

“I pushed for my first qualification and once I had that I moved on to the next.”

The former Broughton High School pupil always enjoyed training through school and had practised in martial arts and athletics but it was never something he had considered pursuing full time.

Adam says: “I honestly didn’t know what I wanted to do.

“I left school to start an apprenticeship and get myself a trade but it didn’t work out

“For a period after that I was literally coasting from job to job. When the recession kicked in, I was laid off from work in 2008 and I moved back home.

I drifted from job to job and at times I had to borrow money to catch the bus and sign on – I had 11 different jobs in 11 industries within two and a half years.

“Call centre jobs, groundwork , sales, marketing and advertising, agency work I’d done it all and I was at the end of my tether – I was taking jobs just to make some money to pay the bills

“I’d been training all the time just for something else to do and that’s when I realised it was something I should pursue further than a hobby.

“It was something I was passionate about

“That was when I knuckled down got myself back to college full time and I’ve not looked back.”

Following his NVQ in gym instructing Adam went on to study his foundation degree with the University of Central Lancashire

Adam started personal training with his mountain bike and two clients.

He began working on the job in gyms to build up his confidence in the areas he wanted to concentrate his skills, starting at the former Kingfisher Gym personal training and teaching classes.

He was only there a year before the gym closed its doors but a new opportunity presented itself at the The Fitness Studio which was opened by Leah Howard, another former Kingfisher trainer.

Five years after going back to college and gaining his qualifications, he was ready to branch out on his own.

“I had the ambition and had to take the chance to go out on my own – I found my own facility just off Lower Berry Lane in town and I’ve now got a great range of clients who come for training as well as enjoying the range of classes we offer.”

Adam has also set up an online programme providing advice worldwide with his 123 Lean 12-week course.

And then there are the specialist martial arts classes run and organised by IBJJF certified black belt Ian Fell and specialist Asian martial arts coach Ronnie Crooks, who work from the Berry Lane premises and offer coaching in the arts of Jeet Kune Do, Malaysian and Indonesian Silat, Muay Thai Kickboxing and Filipino Kali.

The unit opens from 6.30am to 8.30pm Monday to Friday and also on Saturdays until noon

Adam adds: “I’ve now got a great base of clients and enjoy everything I do.

“Sometimes I stop and think about where I’d be if I didn’t believe in myself.”

n http://adamgrayston.co.uk/

n www.facebook.com/Crooks-Martial-Arts-MI-443076869227650/

n www.facebook.com/pg/adamgraystonPT