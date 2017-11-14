Longridge event aims to bring elderly & lonely together

A 30-year-old from Longridge aims to help alleviate loneliness this Christmas by bringing people, particularly the elderly, together for an event called ‘Company this Christmas’.

Rachel Pearson, who has lived in the town for eight years, is planning to hold the event on Sunday, December 17 at Longridge Civic Hall from 11am to 3pm.

She says: “I’m hoping that if I can bring people together even just for one day, it will go a long way towards alleviating the pain of loneliness this Christmastime.”

Rachel, who says she knows first hand how “upsetting and horrible being and feeling lonely can be” as she suffers from various illnesses both mental and physical and can no longer work, says the event is predominantly for those who live “in and around Longridge who will be alone or lonely this Christmas”.

While she envisages most will be the elderly who have no family or friends, Rachel says the event is open to everyone and anyone wishing to attend may go for the full four hours, or just drop in for half an hour, the most important aspect of the event being to socialise.

Rachel will be providing sandwiches and vegetable soup, mince pies and cream, Christmas cake, biscuits and hot and cold drinks.

There will also be Chrismtas music and some “easy to play party games; mostly paper based ones” and Rachel hopes to organise a raffle and - or tombola.

Entry is free although donations on the door will be welcomed and while it is a ticket free event, Rachel does need to know numbers for catering, so please ring her in advance on 07748965010 or email her on christmas.longridge@gmail.com if you would like to go along.

“The idea behind it is that there are many people for whom Christmas is a lonely and depressing time. I wanted to provide a way for these people to come together and have a few hours socialising, to try and alleviate some of the loneliness,” says Rachel, will also welcome help on the day; raffle or tombola prizes or monetary donations.