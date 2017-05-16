Longridge concert was another great success for town charity

The tenth anniversary concert by the June Baker Singers ‘Welcoming the Spring’ to Longridge on Saturday evening was again a great success.

Not only was it enjoyed by all who attended, but by doing so, the magnificent sum of £1,016 was rasied for the Brittle Bone Society, bringing the total raised for the society by these events, organised by the Longridge branch, over the years to £8,614.

The Mayor of Longridge, Coun Stuart Tyrer and his daughter, Mrs Clare Robinson, the mayoress, were welcomed to the concert, this being their first official engagement since taking over their new duties last week.

The choir of around 40 singers from the combined Garstang and Preston groups, performed a selection of songs from the musical ‘Guys and Dolls’ and ‘Les Miserables’ along with many other well known songs.

There were also solo performances, duettes and some songs for the audience to join in with.

As in all the previous concerts, there was the comedy spot by Ann Wickes who enacted the story of a wife, whose husband insisted on her getting rid of a case of brandy she had secreted, and all the fun and games involved in this chore!

The evening was rounded off, as is tradition at this annual event, with a rousing version of ‘The Holy City’ with the audience again joining in.

Chairman of the Longridge Branch, Gertie Farmery, gave a vote of thanks to June and the singers and also all the helpers on the night. Gertie presented June with a gift of a beautiful vanity case as a token of appreciation for all the hard work by June and the singers and for their continued support over the years.