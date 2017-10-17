Longridge and Ribble Valley residents urged to reject carve up of borough

Longridge and Ribble Valley residents are being called on to protest “loud and long” during the third and final stage of the public consultation by the boundary commission, which is still proposing to carve up the Ribble Valley into two parliamentary consituencies.

Leader of Ribble Valley council, Coun Ken Hind said: “This is not the final result, we should protest loud and long in the last stages of public consultation at the break up of the Ribble Valley borough into two parliamentary constituencies.”

He is also calling on a post Brexit re-think on the proposed changes to parliamentary boundaries nationally and increase the number of MPs back to 650.

The consultation is part of a national review by the boundary commission aimed at reducing the number of MPs and constituencies to 600.

He said: “The Parliamentary Boundary Commission proposals issued for Lancashire are a mish mash of compromises in order to balance out numbers of voters. The Ribble Valley constituency, one of only three in Lancashire of the optimum size set down by the commission (75,600) has been divided into two parts, carved up as a sacrificial to create the chaos of the current recommendations.

“Waddington, Grindleton, Dunsop Bridge, Newton, West Bradford, Bowland, Slaidburn, Longridge, Chipping, Ribchester, Rimmington, Gisburn, Hurst Green, Chaigley, Chatburn, Downham and Whitewell all go into a new constituency which stretches from the foothills of Pendle in Rimmington to Carnforth in the north which takes in most of the Trough of Bowland. It combines with three local authorities, Wyre Lancaster and Preston rendering the job of the local MP almost impossible without the included communities included having any logical connection.”

The other proposed consistuency, ‘Ribble Valley and Pendle’ contains areas from three local authorities, South Ribble, Pendle and Ribble Valley and forms what he describes as “a long sausage along the A59 from Preston to Colne”.

He is asking for all those who wish to protest to their letters to him care of Ribble Valley Council, Church Walk, Clitheroe, BB7 2RA and he will forward them on.