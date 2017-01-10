Longridge and North Preston Rotary club has cash available for good causes

Are you a small group in need of financial help?

This is the question being asked by the Rotary Club of Longridge and Preston North, which has £2,000 to give away.

Members are particularly keen to hear from small groups or organisations - you don’t have to be a charity - in need of funds.

Rotarian and former president Phil McDade says this is the first time the club has offered financial help in such a way and said: “We are looking for four or five causes and would like to flush out small, local groups which could do with a few hundred pounds to either keep them afloat or to buy a new kit or equipment. For example, it could be a playgroup, Scouts, sports group, charitable outfit or an individual who needs a wheelchair. You don’t have to be a charity.”

Already well known for raising funds for good causes locally and internationally, the club’s major fundraiser of the year is now the beer and sausage festival run with Whittingham Club and this will be spent on good causes close to home, such as organising the annual old folk’s party in Longridge each Christmas or helping stamp out polio.

“We are just trying to get some help out there,” he added.

Anyone interested in the funding is asked to email Mr McDade on philipandsusanmcdade@yahoo.co.uk or write to him c/o Ferrari’s Country House Hotel, Chipping Lane, Preston, PR3 2TB, enclosing full details.