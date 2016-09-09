Weekend weather forecast for Lancashire

Following this week's warm weather, the weekend looks set to be a lot fresher with outbreaks of rain.

According to the Met Office, rain will spread south-eastwards during Friday evening and overnight, turning heavy at times, and bringing with it strong southwesterly winds which will ease by dawn.

Saturday will be cloudy to start and fresher than earlier this week, with sunny spells developing later and highs of 18 °C.

The Met Office forecast for Sunday to Tuesday: 'Bright at first Sunday, though turning windy in the northwest with outbreaks of rain later, this easing through Monday. The odd shower on Tuesday otherwise dry, bright and very warm.'

