Villagers continue to fight to save library

A petition attracting almost 2,000 signatures appealing for Whalley Library to remain open has been submitted to Lancashire County Council.

County Hall recently announced £262m. in spending cuts, with various buildings threatened for closure across the Ribble Valley, including Chatburn Library, Longridge Young People’s Centre, Read Library, Pendleton Brook Day Centre, Slaidburn Young People’s Centre, Whalley Library and Spring Wood Children’s Centre and Willows Park Children Centre.

A campaign was immediately launched by Whalley residents preventing the library from facing the axe. Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans also spoke out on the planned closure saying that the consultation period should be extended until September when families who may be on holiday can focus on it.

Whalley resident, Neil Martin, said: “Save Whalley Library recognises that it is necessary and prudent for the county council to carry out a review and to make changes to how and where library services are provided.

“Save Whalley Library, however, has grave concerns regarding the proposals to close Whalley Library. In order to formulate a response to the consultation, a working group of local residents, county, borough and parish councillors was formed.

“We have submitted the Save Whalley Library Response regards the consultation on changes to where Lancashire County Council provides services, along with signatures and comments supplied via an e-petition.

“May I thank everyone who has supported this petition and for those who have submitted responses to the County Council via the consultation questionnaire.”

