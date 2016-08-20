Finishing University or A Level studies and receiving exam results can often be a difficult time for students, however, the Mindsmatter service is encouraging students in Lancashire to get in touch if they are feeling low or need an extra bit of support.

For many students, this time of year is a cause for celebration, but for others, it can be extremely hard if they haven’t got the results they were hoping for.

The Mindsmatter service is available to offer support to those who may be feeling anxious or concerned about their future, providing talking therapies for adults aged 16 years and over experiencing common and every day mental health problems such as stress, depression and anxiety.

The service provides a selection of tailored therapies such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, stress control workshops and counselling.

Phil Gooden, Mindsmatter Service Manager at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust said: “University can be a challenging time for many.

“For some it can involve finishing University and not receiving the results they anticipated and for others it may be facing the stress of what to do next.

“One in four people will experience a form of mental health problem during their lives, and it’s important that students are aware of the many and varied forms of support available to them.

“We would like to encourage any students who are concerned about their mental health or are experiencing symptoms to contact their local team for advice and support.”

The service can be accessed via the online referral form, by post, telephone or by visiting their GP. For more information about local Mindsmatter service and to access their online self-referral form please visit www.lancashirecare.nhs.uk/Mindsmatter.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Service advises students to ask for more help Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...