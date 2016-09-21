Rounders event raises over £900 for charity

“A great day, with a fabulous atmosphere”, was just one of the many messages received following the success of an event organised by newly formed rounders team Bowland Gamebirds.

The fun event also raised money for two worthwhile charities – the North West Air Ambulance and Field Nurses. The latter is a new project currently based at both Gisburn and Clitheroe Auction Markets. It encourages the rural community to pop in to its clinic to share any worries or health concerns they may have. Treasurer, Jill Lloyd reported that the event has raised more than £900.

The winning team Brazilian Batters, (from left to right), Bridget Mashiter (with daughter Florence), Rachel Thornber, Matt Whitwell, Player of the Match Edward Thornber, Jamie Hopcraft, Gemma Dobson, Team Captain Grace Hopcraft, Catcher of the Match Mark Dobson, Tom Armstrong, Fiona Whitwell, Mary Gill, Lois Spurgeon and Jane Thornber. (s)

Fellow organiser Carolyn Doherty said the team had been overwhelmed with the generosity of the players and supporters.

After a tough preliminary round of four games each, Brazillian Batters versus M8 and Ashe and Co. versus Nellies Elephants played in the semi-finals. Brazilian Batters went on to play Nellies Elephants in the final, with the Brazillians defeating the Nellies to win.

An additional two awards were presented as a result of the final. Edward Thornber was named Player of the Match and Mark Dobson was awarded Catch of the Match.

Captain of the Gamebirds Helen Dakin gave special thanks to all the volunteer umpires and scorers – Lucy Armer, Niall Doherty, Helen Armer Joan Long and Kit Lloyd, all the teams and supporters, compere and DJ Ray Powell, the Gamebirds for their organisation skills on the day, the cricket club for the use of the ground, Danny Wood for the loan of the parking field, the M8 for providing the bar, and the tuck shop helpers – Katie Dakin, Millie Smalley, Anissa Bell-Cross, Georgia Wilson, and Ailsa Bury.

The teams who played at the Bowland Gamebirds inaugural rounders tournament. (s)

The Gamebirds are now keen to organise another event next year.