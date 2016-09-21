New version of true story brought to life in Preston

A new stage play about the life of acclaimed author Helen Forrester heads to Preston this autumn.

Twopence to cross the Mersey comes to Preston’s Charter Theatre from October 19 - 22 for six performances, including two matinees.

Loved by millions, see Helen’s dramatic, moving and heart-warming true tale come to life as she and her family are forced to live in poverty in the slums of Liverpool, after being forced to leave their comfortable, middle class life in the south west behind during the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The play features an eight-strong cast including Emma Dears (Judy & Liza, Les Miserables) as mother; Christopher Jordan (Moving On, Coronation Street) as father; Maria Lovelady as Helen and Tom Cawte (Witless, The Lone Pine Club) as Alan.

The Salvation Army is the play’s charity partner and funds raised will help some of society’s most vulnerable.

Tickets available from the box office on 01772 804444.