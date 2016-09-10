Market traders’ support for Rosemere

Clitheroe Market proved a fruitful venue for supporters of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, who raised £475 for the charity when its traders invited them to stand a stall alongside them on Food Festival Saturday.

Games, a tombola, a raffle, which featured as its star prize a set of luggage worth £150 donated by trader Pete Gainsley, of travel accessories cabin Sampan and Castle Street’s Purdie Oak, plus the sale of its own merchandise brought in “customers” happy to make donations on what was one of the market’s busiest trading days of the year so far.

The traders have again promised to support Rosemere when Clitheroe Market hosts its special Christmas shopping event in December.

Rosemere’s head of fundraising Dan Hill, far left, is presented with a cheque for the money raised at Clitheroe Market by traders (from left to right) Tom Gruszka, Pete Gainsley and Derek Woods.