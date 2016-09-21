Love story ‘on ice’ in Lancaster

A writer more used to plying her trade on the Coronation Street cobbles will see her latest work premiered on the stage of The Dukes, Lancaster, from Friday, September 30.

Debbie Oates, a member of the soap opera’s writing team since 2002, has turned her talent into a play called “The Ockerbys on Ice” which runs until October 22.

The play centres on Viv Ockerby (Karen Henthorn) and her husband Denis (David Crellin), an ordinary couple looking forward to retirement when he is hit by a devastating diagnosis, but thanks to a scientific breakthrough, win a shot at immortality.

That chance of life is provided by cryonics which uses ultra-cold temperatures to cryopreserve humans in the hope future scientific advancements will allow them to be restored to full health - a process Debbie first wrote about for a version of this play aired on Radio 4.

“As the daughter of a scientist and from a family of nurses and doctors, I’ve always been fascinated in some of the ethical wrangles in medical science.” said Debbie. “The Ockerbys on Ice is simply a love story. An ordinary couple thrown into the cutting edge of medical science which research showed me is a place at times bizarre, at times surreal.”

The play will be performed in The Round and is recommended for anyone aged 12 plus. To book tickets, ring The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.