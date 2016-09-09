Let your hair down at barn dance

An exciting and full programme of events during September at Christ Church in Chatburn reaches a climax with a celebration of the Harvest Festival on September 30th when Still Reeling, one of the top bands in the North of England perform at a barn dance in Chatburn School.
Clive Greenwood, who is chairman of Ribble Valley Music Festival, said: “This is a rare opportunity in the Ribble Valley for friends and families to come together and let your hair down in a non-judgemental activity of simple dance steps to the music.
“If you can walk you can barn dance because the band caller will teach you. It is such a great friendly atmosphere when lots of people are following the steps for the first time that are called out from the band, and making a number of hilarious mistakes, and then eventually achieving a coordinated dance pattern together. Although it cannot be guaranteed, it is likely that the dancing will improved as the bar stock reduces.”
The evening starts at 7 pm with a pie and peas supper, followed later with jelly and ice cream, and there is a pay bar to quench the thirst from the dancing. Tickets including the food are £8 adult and £6 for under 16s, and are available from Roy Porter Butcher in Chatburn or by calling 01254 384893. All proceeds will be donated to the church.
