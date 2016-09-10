Keep your cars locked and secure police warn following man’s arrest

Ribble Valley police are warning residents to keep their cars locked and secure after a 28-year-old man was arrested and charged after he was found hanging around parked cars in an area of Clitheroe.
From around 5 am on Thursday morning police officers in Clitheroe responded to two separate calls from members of the public about a man seen hanging around private motor vehicles in the Primrose area of town.
A 28-year-old man was subsequently arrested and later charged with two offences regarding two separate vehicles.
He was remanded in police custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates this morning.
A spokesman for the police said: “Ribble Valley Police are grateful for your calls and want to remind you to keep your cars locked and secure at all times.”
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.