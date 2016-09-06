Jobs boost for Longridge after new partnership

Twelve new jobs are to be created at a multi award winning Longridge company immediately, after it partnered up with a worldwide known brand.

OBAS UK Limited, of Chapel Hill has formed the partnership with Hampshire based JCB Tools and will be supplying its diamond blades, bonded abrasives and other power tool accessories.

The new jobs, already advertised, include specialists in customer care, tele-sales and warehousing and trere will also be an apprenticeship scheme.

OBAS, which employs 25 people, aims to grow turnover from £2.3m to £10m and employ an additional 21 people within the next three months and Chief Executive Norman Tenray believes they are “ideally positioned” to take advantage of this “huge opportunity”.

He said: “With a fully integrated telesales operation, logistical support and warehousing all on one site, means minimal delay in responding to exacting client requirements and efficient delivery.

“The partnership between OBAS and JCB is unique. There is tremendous synergy between the two firms in particular with our joint approach to innovation and customer service.

JCB Tools commercial director Adrian O’Nion said: “We believe OBAS is ideally positioned to maximize our success in launching into this industry sector with an exciting range of innovative and high specification products”.

OBAS supplies more than 17,000 products to the building, plumbing, personal protective equipment and personalized clothing industries in the UK.