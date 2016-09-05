Hundreds are raised by annual tractor run

A total of 37 tractors set off from the Chipping Steam Fair field on the annual Chipping Tractor run in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation on Sunday.

The tractors travelled up Jeffrey Hill, then towards Stonyhurst, through to Hurst Green, Mitton, Edisford, Waddington, Newton before stopping for lunch at the Hark to Bounty, Slaidburn.

Chipping Tractor Run 2016. (s)

After a two-course lunch, the drivers travelled back to Chipping taking in Newton, Cow Ark, Whitewell and an off road section over Stanley Common.

Despite travelling along some very wet roads, the drivers managed to stay dry and dodge the showers.

The organisers would like to thank everyone for their generosity with almost £950 raised on the day and further donations expected.