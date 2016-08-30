Have you seen Ashley?

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a vulnerable young man who went missing over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Ashley Ferguson was last seen at 2 pm on Saturday, August 27th, on Mitton Road in Whalley, where he walked off from his care worker.

He is known to visit Clitheroe and Preston. A police spokesman said they were appealing for any information which will lead to the whereabouts of Ashley.

If you know Ashley or have spotted him anywhere, please call Clitheroe Police on 101 or the free and confidential Crimestoppers line on 0800 555111.

