Grimsargh church’s momentus tercentenary week-long celebrations underway

The week of celebrations to mark 300 years since the first church was built in Grimsargh is finally here.

The momentous tercentenary anniversary week of St Michael’s Church starts this Sunday, September 10 with a ‘Churches Together’ service to be led by The Archdeacon of Lancaster, Michael Everitt at 10am.

Everyone is invited to join in all or any of the planned events throughout the week, which also includes the church being open daily from 11am- 3.30pm for viewing of the beautiful displays put on by the community.

Groups and organisations have been busy preparing vibrant flower and community displays, depicting their aims and activities, be it the WI. Young at Heart group, preschool, primary school, Guides, friends of the green, the social, gardening and jigsaw clubs, Mothers’ Union or Weight Watchers.

On Monday, Grimsargh historian and conservationist David Hindle will lead a free, historical walk around the village stating at the playground on green at 6pm.

The Mothers’ Union is hosting a Lancashire Evening on Wednesday. On Thursday at 7.30pm in church Theresa Swan will give a talk entitled ‘The Oils of the Bible’ when everyone will learn there are trees in The Holy Land more than 2000 years old and some of the oils she uses can be traced back to this time and on Friday in church at 7.30pm David Hindle will give a talk entitled, ‘Grimsargh, The Story of a Lancashire Village’. Entry to both talks is free.

On Saturday the village hall will reverberate to Ceilidh Band ‘Change of Key’ from 7.30pm and tickets are adults £8, children £5 and family £21.

The Bishop of Blackburn, the Rt Rev Julian Henderson, will preach at the 10am service on Sunday, September 18, during which the Mothers’ Union banner will be officially dedicated and this will be followed by a buffet lunch in the primary school.

The finale on the 18th in church at 7.30pm will start with a group of parishioners performing an original play entitled ‘Grimsargh St Michael’s, This is Your Life’ with music, humour, history, ‘Eamonn Andrew’s and several, very old surprise guests!

Then, in the second half, Lord Horam of Grimsargh will talk about his life in Grimsargh. He grew up in the village during the 1930s and recalls his childhood with great affection. He subsequently sat in the House of Commons for two separate periods between 1970 and 2010, as a member of three different political parties, latterly as the Conservative Party Member of Parliament for Orpington until 2010. In 2013 he was created a working Life Peer as Baron Horam of Grimsargh and says: “When I was asked where I would like to be a Lord, it was only natural that I adopted the title of the village where I had been so happy.” This event is free, but if you would like tickets for the Ceilidh or Lancashire Night, please contact Jayne Woollam on 01772 704112.

A church spokesperson said: “We hope as many people as possible will celebrate this special week with us. It is an achievement there has been a church serving the people of Grimsargh for 300 years.”