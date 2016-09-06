Fundraising continues for cancer sufferer Krissy

Friends of a Clitheroe cancer sufferer have raised just short of £2k so that the much-loved mum-of-one and her husband can enjoy the honeymoon that they never had.

Krissy Johnson (47), who has incurable stage four breast cancer, is renewing her wedding vows with husband and soulmate Mark (45) on October 22nd on their 25th wedding anniversary.

As the couple did not have a honeymoon when they were first married, one of their friends, Gemma Palmer, of Brownlow Street, Clitheroe, was determined that they will enjoy a honeymoon this time around.

She subsequently set up a justgiving page appealing for donations so that the couple can book their dream trip to see the Northern Lights. This appeal has raised a total of £1,969.

Determined to raise even more, the couple’s neighbour, Jane Nolan, who works for Cycles Recycled, and Thoroughgoods newsagent owner David Ainsworth have been making and selling doggy neckerchiefs.

And on Sunday September 18th staff from Thoroughgoods will walk with their dogs wearing these neckerchiefs on their Wiswell paper round, which is about 10 miles long, to support Krissy and Mark who live just around the corner from Thoroughgoods Waterloo shop.

For safety reasons only a limited number of people can take part in the walk, but for those who still want to get involved they can donate £5 in exchange for a neckerchief. The idea is that these are worn by their dogs each time they are taken for a walk thereby showing support for Krissy and Mark. And dog owners are being encouraged to put photos of their dogs wearing the neckerchiefs on Twitter and Facebook.

The doggy neckerchiefs are available from any of Clitheroe’s Thoroughgoods shops – Waterloo, Hayhurst Street and Woone Lane – in which there are also collection jars on the shop counters.

In another act of generosity, employees at Ultraframe in Clitheroe where Mark used to work before he had to give up his job to look after Krissy, raised £300 for the couple’s honeymoon fund through a “dress down Friday” event.

Krissy and Mark have been humbled by the response so far and people’s generosity.

“Apart from the justgiving donations, there have been lots of other random acts of generosity,” said Krissy. “The response has been overwhelming. I just want to thank our friend Gemma who started all this off.”