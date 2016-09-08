Students and staff from Whalley's Oakhill School got in the saddle to take part in the annual summer cycling challenge.

They pedalled an incredible 180 miles from Walney Island to Whitby, taking in the southern tip of the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales and North Yorkshire moors.

An additional final leg took them from Whitby to Scarborough where the riders were able to dip their wheels into the sea to mark the completion of the journey and take their total mileage up to over 200.

The challenge was met over six days of cycling with overnight camps along the way. And with some pupils as young as 12 taking part, this was a tremendous achievement and all the group thoroughly enjoyed their adventure.

All the money raised from the sponsored ride will be donated to the school's three charities which are CAFOD, THOMAS and Guide Dogs, which were chosen this year by the school student council. Donations can be made using the following link:

http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/Oakhillschool

