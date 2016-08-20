Chatburn youngsters bring polluted pond back to life again

Pupils from Chatburn Primary School rolled up their sleeves and got to grips with the waters of wildlife.

Youngsters donned fluorescent jackets and helped to restore a biodiversity area at the Chatburn end of Lanehead quarry, Clitheroe.

Chatburn pupils restore neglected pond

The area, close to Hanson Cement’s Ribblesdale works, was set up as a nature reserve in the 1990s by Lancashire Wildlife Trust in conjunction with the company, as a facility for the local school and local people.

A feature of the reserve was a pond which had become polluted over the years and was leaking.

Former Lancashire Wildlife Trust officer, Phil Dykes, led a team which dredged the pond, fitting a new liner and getting it refilled with water. It was then restocked with plants, courtesy of nearby resident Lynda England, who has given excellent support to the project overall.

Common newts, pond skaters and frogspawn have already been spotted in the pond, while both blue tits and great tits have inhabited some of the new nest boxes that have been put up.

Phil said: “The pond renovation was our biggest job, but it is now coming on really well, particularly after we had removed a number of trees to allow more natural sunlight into the area.”

Further work has included cutting the meadow areas to encourage the new growth of wild flowers, thinning work in the woodland and the resurfacing of some of the paths.

Chatburn pupils have been back on site bug hunting and sowing wildflowerseed.

They have also been building bat boxes with Phil, which will be put in the nature reserve.

