Chance photo find prompts visit

Discovering a photograph of Clitheroe cattle mart in an old book prompted one married couple from Kidderminster to make the journey to the Clitheroe Advertiser office.

Leslie and Betty Tovey drove to the paper’s temporary base at the Burnley Express office in Bull Street, Burnley, to share the photo which they had discovered in an old book given to them by a neighbour.

“We were looking through the old book and came across this picture of Clitheroe Cattle Mart in 1956,” explained Leslie. “A lot of the pages had fallen out of the book so it was quite a coincidence that this photo was left as a lot of Betty’s relatives either live in Clitheroe or Chatburn.”

Sixty-nine-year-old Betty’s family hail from the Ribble Valley with her mother Nancy Goode (nee Tomlinson) from Chatburn.

Nancy lived in Wood Terrace with her five brothers and three sisters before moving to Kidderminster in 1945 after meeting her husband.

A well-known family, Betty’s late aunty Kathleen and her husband Ian, ran Tomlinson’s Bakers on York Street, Clitheroe.

Leslie and Betty travel the 136 miles from Kidderminster each year with their caravan to holiday at West Bradford and during her stay, Betty visits her mother Nancy’s grave at Chatburn Parish Church.