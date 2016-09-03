Celebrations as Miss Hindle turns 103!

A reunion with a former pupil was one of the highlights at a party held to celebrate Connie Hindle’s 103rd birthday.

Connie, who remembered teaching Joan Heap, now Joan Scorah, more than 70 years ago and also remembered her brother Kenneth at the Bradshaw Street Infants School in Nelson, celebrated her birthday at the Abbeyfield supported housing facility, Castle View House in Clitheroe.

Residents, staff, volunteers and the Deputy Town Mayor, Maureen Fenton were there to celebrate with Connie who has lived at Castle View House for the last 23 years. Connie was joined by her nephew and great niece, local Ministers, Ian Humphries and Michelle Jarmany and the Lady Captain, Pat Rees, from Clitheroe Golf Club where Connie, a member for many years played off a handicap of 10!

Connie, who often tells everyone that she wouldn’t be here today if she hadn’t moved into Abbeyfield all those years ago, underwent hip replacement surgery this year after a fall. With the support of the house staff and additional care organised by Crossroads Care, she has made a full recovery and delighted everyone by saying “I hope you all get to be 103”.