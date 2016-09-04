Busy bee Keira wins museum’s treasure hunt competition

A 10-year-old visitor won a recent treasure hunt staged at Clitheroe Castle Museum.

Keira Hardiman, from Leyland, who is pictured with her brother Leon, was picked from 240 entries in a competition to find 21 bees hidden at the museum.

Keira won a goodie bag full of items from the museum shop and was presented with a winner’s certificate.

County Coun. Marcus Johnstone, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, planning and cultural services, said: “Families with children love searching for the hidden toys at the museum and it’s a great way to introduce the children to the heritage of the area.

“The children are having fun and learning at the same time.”

Michelle Hardiman, Keira’s mother, said: “It’s great news that Keira has won the competition. She is absolutely delighted.

“We are planning to visit the museum again later this month so that Keira and her brother Leon can do the pirate treasure hunt.”

For more details about the museum call 01200 424568 or email clitheroecastle@lancashire.gov.uk