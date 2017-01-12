Laughs aplenty at travel show

If you’re looking for a distraction from the dismal January weather then the Winter Gardens might have the trick.

With high winds yesterday and ‘thundersnow’ predicted for later in the week, you’d be forgiven for wishing you were somewhere a bit warmer.

So Sunday’s Blackpool Travel and Tourism Show can’t come soon enough.

A variety of entertainment will be available throughout the day and will put you in the holiday spirit. There will be something for everyone and you are sure to find yourself singing along.

Viva Blackpool will be there on the day with their Vegas Showgirls, and there will be the opportunity to get photos. Boots will be showing the ins and outs of holiday make up and skin care and Harry Ramsdens will be providing Cocktail Masterclasses.

There will be a raffle with excellent prizes, including a £1,000 Sunseekers Travel Holiday Voucher, an Overseas City Break, five nights in the new Hard Rock Hotel in Tenerife and a UK Weekend Break, among many others.

Trinity Hospice volunteers will be on hand to man the raffle stand and with all proceeds of the raffle being donated to Trinity Hospice.

As well as the entertainment, there will of course be 25 travel companies within the complex, willing to plan and discuss holidays with you.

Whether you’re looking for a UK Break, Coach Holiday, Package Holiday, City Break, Long Haul Holiday or Cruise Deal there will be something there for you, with great deals and discounts available that can be booked on the day both at the event and at Sunseekers Travel store on Deansgate in Blackpool.

The event will run between 11am and 4pm and is free to attend.